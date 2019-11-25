Chocolate brands' plan to stay relevant in health conscious consumer market

How must chocolate brands expand their footprint in the midst of a growing wave of health consciousness among consumers? Get responsible, says a report by Mintel on the Indian chocolate market. Small packs, being more open about the ingredients and explicit about the promise they offer, are among the many ways in which chocolate brands could stay relevant for consumers today, the report said.

Many companies are already doing that. Small size offerings, in the form of individually wrapped chocolate products as against large packs, are selling more according to the report. The report ...