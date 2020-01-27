JUST IN
Cholamandalam Investment opens QIP with floor price of Rs 322.59 per share

The company said that it may offer a discount of not more than five per cent on the floor price so calculated for the issue

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has authorised opening of the issue of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on Monday, approving a floor price of Rs 322.59 per share.

The company has rcently issued a postal ballot seeking shareholders' approval to raise upto Rs 1000 crore by way of QIP to eligible qualified institutional buyers in one or more tranches.

First Published: Mon, January 27 2020. 22:35 IST

