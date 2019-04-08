Cholamandalam spreads its wings to come up trumps in a difficult market

The stock of Cholamandalan Investment and Finance Company or Chola Finance has appreciated by 40 per cent in the last six months. The Street’s faith on the stock increased significantly post a better-than-peers December quarter (Q3).

In what was arguably been a difficult period for the sector, Chola Finance expanded its assets under management (AUM) by 27 per cent year-on-year, while ensuring that net profit growth and profitability (net interest margin) were maintained at 39 per cent and seven per cent respectively. This is even as loan disbursements shrunk by 13 per cent ...