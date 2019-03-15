ChrysCapital shuffles top deck, ropes in Harsh Mariwala as senior adviser

India’s premier private equity firm ChrysCapital has roped in Harsh Mariwala, founder of consumer goods company Marico Ltd, as a senior adviser as part of top-level changes, the company announced Friday.

Mariwala joins Ltd CEO Vineet Nayar and former State Bank of India chairman & managing director Arundhati Bhattacharya, as advisors to the firm.

ChrysCapital also named Sanjay Kukreja as its new chief investment officer and Ashley Menezes as the chief operating officer.

Kukreja will work closely with each sector team, overseeing portfolio construction, investments and exits. Menezes will lead all operations related to entry and exit processes for the firm.

Menezes managed ChrysCapital’s operations for finance, fund structure and set up, and deal negotiations and execution, the firm said in a statement.

Sanjiv Kaul, a partner at the firm, will lead portfolio management across all sectors and build Enhancin, ChrysCapital’s value enhancement team while continuing to head pharmaceutical investments.

Ashish Agrawal has recently been promoted to managing director and will lead the firm’s efforts in the financial services sector.



