CII, global group to push for sustainability in Indian family businesses

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) will work with a Switzerland-based organisation to assist Indian family businesses to integrate sustainability in their business models.
Family Business Network (FBN International), headquartered in Lausanne, is the world’s leading organisation of business families. As a first such partnership between a UN agency and global family businesses, UNCTAD and The Family Business Network (FBN) have together developed the Global Initiative “Family Business for Sustainable Development (FBSD)”. The partnership aims to provide family businesses worldwide with ways and means to integrate sustainability into their conventional business models, therefore contributing to global sustainable development and inclusive growth, as well as the prosperity of the family business.
“With the focus on sustainable growth and evolving digital solutions, significant opportunities arise for family businesses to develop their approach for the future. Family businesses in India have all the necessary ingredients to successfully grow and have a strong platform for future generations to benefit from. CII-FBN will focus on creating the right balance between value creation and sustainability as we prepare for the future,” said R Dinesh, Chairman of CII FBN India Chapter. Dinesh is a fourth-generation leader of the TVS Family and the managing director of TVS Supply Chain Solutions
CII-FBN will host a number of events throughout the year. The Annual CII-FBN Summit in India will be an online event in February. "Our Goal at CII-FBN Next Gen is to transform the community into a dynamic learning platform, inspire each other and help our Next Gen members become responsible family business leaders of the future. Entrepreneurship is what lies at the heart of a family business,” said Kanishka Arumugam, chairman of Next Gen Committee CII FBN India.
