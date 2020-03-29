JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Exodus of workers, logistical hurdles hurting business, India Inc to govt
Business Standard

CII requests govt to allow passing resolutions without board meeting

Currently, board meetings are required for matters such as deciding on buy-back of securities, investing funds of the company, borrow monies, taking over a compan

BS Reporter 

Why, how, and to what extent AI could enter the decision-making boardroom?
Representative image

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) met Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas on Friday and asked for some relaxations.

It requested that firms be allowed to pass circulars, resolutions without the requirement of conducting a board meeting up to June 30.

Currently, board meetings are required for matters such as deciding on buy-back of securities, investing funds of the company, borrow monies, taking over a company or acquiring a substantial stake in another firm.

The chamber also called for relaxing the requirement of holding board meeting in physical presence for appointment of directors and independent directors in casual vacancies. The Centre has allowed holding board meetings through video conference.

However, the issue of bandwidth remains. CII requested that meetings should also be allowed to be held via audio conferencing and there might not be any need to record them since IT personnel were not able to reach office.

Businesses also asked that they be allowed to carry forward the 25 per cent obligation on Corporate Social Responsibility to the next year.
First Published: Sun, March 29 2020. 00:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU