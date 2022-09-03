CII to hold infra-focused summit for East and NE states from Sept 12-13

A connectivity infrastructure-focused East India Summit will take place in Kolkata involving states of eastern and northeastern states to deliberate on critical aspects of regional prospects for .

CII, the organiser of the summit, said it will be held on September 12 and 13.

It will aim toward creating a sustainable infrastructure roadmap for the east - linking global investments, ports & multimodal, logistics & warehousing, railways, satellite cities, maritime manufacturing, urban infrastructure and infrastructure & finance, said in a statement.

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers globally over the next 10-15 years.

The government, through the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), is creating new infrastructure and upgrading existing ones to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, the statement said.

"To achieve this target, the country needs to spend USD 1.4 trillion over the next few years on infrastructure. Regional connectivity and the development of infrastructure and services amongst the nations is a key driver for the increased growth of global partnerships and development," said.

This would also set up G2G, G2B and B2B forums to strengthen linkages of east India with its neighbours, it said.

