New Covid-19 drugs provide additional fuel as Cipla fires on all cylinders

Cipla's stock surged over 7 per cent on Friday following the recall of respiratory product Albuterol by competitor Perrigo in the US over concerns that some units may not dispense properly due to clogging issues. This move is expected to benefit Cipla and Lupin.

But, Cipla's performance has seen good improvement and prospects look equally good. Even as India’s Pharma Market (IPM) continues to see pressure on growth due to Covid-19 led disruption, Cipla has been able to impress with its out-performance. In August, the drug major recorded 8.4 per cent growth as against a ...