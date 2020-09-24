Citi appoints Arjun Chowdhry as acting head of consumer banking in India

-
Citigroup has appointed Arjun Chowdhry as the acting head of its consumer banking business in India, officials said on Thursday.
Chowdhry, who has been with Citi for 25 years, currently serves as the head of credit cards, payments and unsecured lending for the American bank in India.
The appointment was necessitated after Shinjini Kumar, the head of the consumer banking business, stepped down.
When contacted, a Citi spokesperson confirmed the development.
"We confirm that Chowdhry, cards and unsecured lending head, GCB India, will assume the additional responsibility of acting consumer business manager effective October 1," the spokesperson said.
As per the bank's website, Chowdhry has previously served as the chief operating officer of the consumer business.
An alumnus of St Stephen's College and IIM Bangalore, Chowdhry had joined Citi as a management associate, as per the website.
