Clean chit for Infosys from US SEC on whistleblower case, stocks gain 16%

India’s second largest software services exporter has received a clean chit from and Exchange Commission (SEC) with regard to the whistleblower case that alleged wrongdoing by the top management of the IT firm.

In an exchange filing, the company said that the US regulator has concluded the investigation.

“The company received notification from the SEC that the SEC has concluded its investigation and the company does not anticipate any further action by the SEC on this matter,” it said in a filing. “The company has also responded to all the inquires received from the Indian regulatory authorities and it will continue to cooperate with the authorities should there be any additional requests for information.”

In late October 2019, a whistleblower letter became public which alleged company’s CEO and CFO of inflating growth numbers of the company through accounting irregularities.

Following the allegations, conducted investigation into the matter through its audit committee, which found the allegations as completely baseless and wrong. The audit committee gave a clean chit to the firm in January this year.

“We are comfortable that we have had a very thorough and comprehensive investigation, which will put us in good stead when we engage with them (SEC)," chairman Nandan Nilekani had said after the internal investigation found no instances of wrongdoing by the management.

Post the clean chit, the shares of Infosys surged 14 per cent to close at Rs 600 at the NSE. “Definitely, there was an overhang over the stock, which is now gone with the SEC clean chit. So, apart from the near-term concerns over corona virus, the company will post industry-leading growth number once this issue settles down,” said Sanjeev Hota, head of research at Mumbai-based brokerage firm Sharekhan.

He, however, said that like its peers, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm is likely to see delay in signings of large deals apart from witnessing fall in discretionary spend by the clients owing to the global spread of COVID-19.

The IT industry is staring at a demand slowdown as many developed countries, including the US, have started to shut down establishments for imposing social distancing to fight the spread of virus. As a result, the are already witnessing delay in wining large deals, with reports suggesting that deal signings worth around $3-4 billion have been deferred in this month alone.