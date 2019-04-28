Clear your doubts in mathematics instantly with this ed-tech start-up

Many students in India take tuition classes after school, yet their doubts aren't solved effectively. Homework is another area where they need help.

To help students facing these two problems, Tanushree Nagori and Aditya Shankar, both IIT-Delhi alumni, who were running a brick and mortar coaching institute, co-founded DoubtNut, an automated doubt clearing platform in 2016. The Gurugram-based ed-tech company has raised $3.3 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Surge, an initiative by Sequoia India, with participation from existing investors WaterBridge Ventures and Omidyar ...