Clix Group submits offer for up to 90% stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank

-
ALSO READ
Kanorias likely to gain from Lakshmi Vilas Bank's boardroom battle
Lakshmi Vilas Bank slips 5% amid concerns over Clix Capital deal
Clix Capital eyes majority stake in cash-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Clix Capital reaffirm commitment to ongoing merger
Lakshmi Vilas Bank gets indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group
-
Chennai-headquartered Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), where shareholders had recently voted against the appointment of seven directors including the chief executive and managing director, said on Thursday that it had received an indicative non-binding offer from the Clix Group. The offer suggests the private equity firm comprising Clix Capital Services Private Limited, Clix Finance India Private Limited and Clix Housing Finance Private Limited would be amalgamated with LVB. According to the offer, Clix Group’s stake in the struggling bank could exceed 74 per cent with its capital infusion of Rs 1,500–1,700 crore.
Clix, backed by AION Capital, had submitted its letter of intent to LVB on June 15. AION, a partnership between New York-based Apollo Global Management and ICICI Venture, saw the two entities parting ways on June 10. But, the funds continue.
“There will be a capital infusion alongside the merger, possibly taking Clix Group’s stake in the bank to 90 per cent,” said an investment banker working on the transaction. However, the foreign shareholding in the bank would not cross 74 per cent. According to the Banking Regulation Act, foreign entities can hold up to 74 per cent stake in Indian banks.
Also, Clix has sought an exemption from the three-year lock-in period for sale of shares. Such an exemption was given to Fairfax, which acquired 51 per cent stake in CSB Bank.
Clix Group declined to comment on the matter.
LVB recently amended its foreign holding clause to accommodate up to 74 per cent holding. “What the LVB board needs to discuss is whether its existing shareholders are comfortable with their stake reducing to 10 per cent after the merger,” another source said.
The LVB board is set to meet on Friday to deliberate these terms. Speaking to Business Standard, Shakti Sinha, member, committee of directors, LVB, said that various aspects including classification of assets and provision, among other things, would have to be evaluated before the bank’s decision on the offer. “In the next one week there will be a clear picture. We don’t want to rush into it,” he added.
The bank is also planning to roll out a rights issue of Rs 600–700 crore to infuse capital. At present, at a negative 1.83 per cent tier-1 capital and 0.17 per cent capital adequacy ratio (CAR), LVB lags the minimum CAR requirement of 8.875 per cent by a huge margin.
LVB’s share price rose 7.23 per cent to Rs 17.80 on BSE on Thursday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU