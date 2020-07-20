Clones of banned Chinese apps return to mobile phones in India

Lesser-known clones of the banned Chinese apps, including TikTok, are now surreptitiously making it into top download chart in India, backed by huge downloads in smaller cities.

After India banned 59 Chinese apps last month, at least three more China-based video apps — Snack Video, Likee Lite, and Zili — have now made it to the list of top 10 downloaded apps in India on Google Playstore. According to social media experts, these apps are taking advantage of the fact that most of the users, especially in tier-II and -III cities, are not aware about their country ...