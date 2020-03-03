Closure of copper facility in Tamil Nadu costs Vedanta Group $600 mn

With the copper smelting plant of Group's in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, lying shut for close to two years now, the losses incurred by the company due to the shut down are estimated to be around $600 million so far.

The company has been incurring losses for six consecutive quarters due to the closure and is now seeing a daily loss of Rs 5 crore, said company officials. The company has been fighting a prolonged legal battle and is now waiting for Madras High Court's order on the issue.

The factory had been facing protests from the local public for several years over the alleged emissions from the factory. The protests took a turn for the worse after the company announced that it would double the plant's capacity to 800,000 tonnes at an estimated investment of Rs 2,400 crore. The expansion was put on hold after 13 people were killed in police firing during the protests.

The company's application for renewal of Consent to Operate (CTO) for existing copper smelter was also rejected by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in April 2018. This was followed by the state government disconnecting power supply to the factory and ordering permanent closure of the facility thereafter.

Sterlite approached the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, which set aside the TNPCB's closure order and passed fresh orders for renewal of consent. The state government approached the Supreme Court, which in turn set aside the NGT order and asked the company to approach the Madras High Court. At present, the matter is pending with the Madras High Court.

The Thoothukudi plant accounted for 40 per cent of India’s copper smelting capacity and production in India fell by 46.1 per cent, during FY19 due to the closure of Sterlite’s 400,000 tonne production facility in 2018. The factory was closed at the end of March, for annual maintenance first, and later due to the protests when the government issued an order to close the facility, which contributed around Rs 635 crore to the local economy and Rs 2,559 crore to the exchequer by way of taxes and statutory contributions.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, recently told Rajya Sabha that imports of refined copper had increased from 44,245 tonnes ($294.95 million) in 2017-18 to 92,290 tonnes ($605.20 million) in 2018-19, whereas Indian exports of refined copper had declined from 378,555 tonnes ($2,435.57 million) in 2017-18 to 47,917 tonnes ($302.27 million) in 2018-19, resulting in net imports of 44,373 tonnes ($302.93 million) in 2018-19 from a position of net exports of 334,310 tonnes ($2,140.62 million) in 2017-18.

During April-November 2019, imports and exports of refined copper stood at 109,324 tonnes ($684.02 million) and 18,300 tonnes ($106.35 million), respectively.

"The domestic production and exports of refined copper have declined largely due to the closure, since May 2018, of the copper smelting plant of Ltd at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, which has an annual production capacity of 400,000 tonnes per annum," said the minister.

The Ministry of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, has said that the annual refined copper consumption during 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 stood at 665,000 tonnes, 650,000 tonnes and 692,000 tonnes, respectively.

Public sector player Hindustan Copper Ltd has proposed production of refined copper of 15,225 tonnes in 2020-21, it said. The government made efforts to increase the production of copper ore by HCL, and amended the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to facilitate exploration and mining of deep seated or other minerals. The company has also intensified exploration of copper ore and is facilitating early operationalisation of auctioned blocks, said the Ministry.

However, according to data from Business Standard Research Bureau, the copper price in the London Metal Exchange on May 25, 2018 was $ 6865.3 per tonne, which has been fluctuating over a period of time to $ 5617.3 a tonne, on February 28, 2020.

India is now spending Rs 14,000 crore in forex to import copper and the indirect impact of the closure has also been felt by the chemical and fertiliser manufacturers and logistics service providers.

During 2018-19, demand for copper refined products was 700,000 tonnes, which is growing at 9-10 per cent per annum and is expected to reach 1.5 million tonnes a year in future, owing to the government projects such as Smart City projects, electrification of Indian Railways, universal housing by 2022, domestic defence production policy, electric vehicles among others.