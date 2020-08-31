Clothiers turn to anti-viral fabric, innovative means to take measurements

Given how work from home (WFH) is shaping dress codes, the power suit seems to be going the same way as the three-martini business lunch. Back in the 1960s, ’70s and, to some extent, the ’80s, the noontime lunches embodied how movers and shakers closed big deals.

Today, three-martini lunches are no longer in vogue. And it appears, crisp business suits, too, are falling out of favour — for the time being, at least. Master tailors, textile manufacturers and custom clothiers, however, say the upcoming festive season, reinvention in the form of new collections and digital ...