CNH Industrial boosts presence in India, sets up India Tech Centre

-
ALSO READ
Street signs: CSK shares trade between Rs 180-200, Lata sends Didi buzzing
Big push for data centres in India as states evolve dedicated policies
India's top listed companies remain the most expensive globally
Edelweiss MF restricts inflows into its 'Recently Listed IPO' scheme
LIC shareholding in listed companies drops to lowest in over a decade
-
NYSE-listed CNH Industrial, a global leader in agriculture and construction, inaugurated its new India Technology Center (ITC) in Gurugram, New Delhi. This strategic hub is an integral part of the company’s global R&D footprint focusing on Product Development and digital solutions.
The ITC, which has 100 engineers and specialists at present, will be ramped up to 1,000 by 2024. With a 1,000 headcount, the unit will become one of the largest technology centres for the company globally.
The India Technology Center is the first of its kind in the country for CNH Industrial, equipped with the latest technology and capabilities including an innovation centre, vehicle simulation and a state-of-the-art Extended Reality/Virtual Reality laboratory to support global technology-led projects.
The centre started operations in March 2021 and considering its early returns, the addition of further design development spaces for additive manufacturing, embedded software, data analytics, and User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX) with advanced simulation capabilities are foreseen. This site will play a strategic role for collaborative efforts with its sister R&D centers around the world to innovate and leverage the leading-edge technology and digital ecosystem in India, with increased efficiencies to benefit customers.
“The India Technology Center is a crucial for us especially with the war for talent. Our India presence to some extent will help solve our talent issue across the globe. This centre is also important as it will innovate for the region as well as for the country,” said Marc Kermisch, Chief Information Officer and ad interim Chief Technology & Quality Officer, CNH Industrial.
He added that the unit will develop leading-edge technologies, including software, embedded electronics and data analytics, to support both our Indian business and the Company's global product portfolio.
CNH International has its presence in the country for more than two decades. The company that has close to thirty R&D centres across the world has four R&D centres in India. However the ITC will be the first for the country.
“India’s vast potential, thriving economic development and highly-skilled talent pool make it an attractive market for the expansion and growth of our business,” said Chun Woytera, President Asia Pacific, CNH Industrial. “In the last 10 years, CNH Industrial has invested significantly in our Indian manufacturing, R&D, supply base and supply chain development, among other areas. The new Technology Center will strengthen our vision of making India a technology hub, in addition to an industrial hub, as it provides the relevant competencies to support the Agriculture and Construction sectors”
Raunak Varma, Country Manager CNH Industrial India, commented, “The new India Technology Center significantly increases India’s position as a strategic location for CNH Industrial, and provides the technological tools and resources to enhance our ability to serve our customers better.”
The Centre will also focus on developing core competencies in customer-influenced software solutions and technologies including cloud, embedded, electrification, autonomous, advanced analysis, simulation, automation and mechanical & electrical design.
CNH Industrial India serves the country through the Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and CASE Construction Equipment brands, delivering on the promise of globally engineered excellence, ‘Made in India’ for over 30 years. They are supported by a dedicated financial arm, CNH Industrial Capital India, which was launched in 2018.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU