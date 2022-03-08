CNH Industrial boosts presence in India, sets up India Tech Centre

NYSE-listed CNH Industrial, a global leader in and construction, inaugurated its new India Center (ITC) in Gurugram, New Delhi. This strategic hub is an integral part of the company’s global R&D footprint focusing on Product Development and digital solutions.

The ITC, which has 100 engineers and specialists at present, will be ramped up to 1,000 by 2024. With a 1,000 headcount, the unit will become one of the largest centres for the company globally.

The India Center is the first of its kind in the country for CNH Industrial, equipped with the latest technology and capabilities including an innovation centre, vehicle simulation and a state-of-the-art Extended Reality/Virtual Reality laboratory to support global technology-led projects.

The centre started operations in March 2021 and considering its early returns, the addition of further design development spaces for additive manufacturing, embedded software, data analytics, and User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX) with advanced simulation capabilities are foreseen. This site will play a strategic role for collaborative efforts with its sister R&D centers around the world to innovate and leverage the leading-edge technology and digital ecosystem in India, with increased efficiencies to benefit customers.

“The India Technology Center is a crucial for us especially with the war for talent. Our India presence to some extent will help solve our talent issue across the globe. This centre is also important as it will innovate for the region as well as for the country,” said Marc Kermisch, Chief Information Officer and ad interim Chief Technology & Quality Officer, CNH Industrial.

He added that the unit will develop leading-edge technologies, including software, embedded electronics and data analytics, to support both our Indian business and the Company's global product portfolio.

CNH International has its presence in the country for more than two decades. The company that has close to thirty R&D centres across the world has four R&D centres in India. However the ITC will be the first for the country.

“India’s vast potential, thriving economic development and highly-skilled talent pool make it an attractive market for the expansion and growth of our business,” said Chun Woytera, President Asia Pacific, CNH Industrial. “In the last 10 years, CNH Industrial has invested significantly in our Indian manufacturing, R&D, supply base and supply chain development, among other areas. The new Technology Center will strengthen our vision of making India a technology hub, in addition to an industrial hub, as it provides the relevant competencies to support the and sectors”

Raunak Varma, Country Manager CNH Industrial India, commented, “The new India Technology Center significantly increases India’s position as a strategic location for CNH Industrial, and provides the technological tools and resources to enhance our ability to serve our customers better.”

The Centre will also focus on developing core competencies in customer-influenced software solutions and technologies including cloud, embedded, electrification, autonomous, advanced analysis, simulation, automation and mechanical & electrical design.

CNH Industrial India serves the country through the Case IH, New Holland and CASE Equipment brands, delivering on the promise of globally engineered excellence, ‘Made in India’ for over 30 years. They are supported by a dedicated financial arm, CNH Industrial Capital India, which was launched in 2018.