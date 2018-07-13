Coal India share prices at around Rs 270 apiece may dampen stake sale again

Even as Coal India is preparing to attract investors for its stake sale, share prices—which remain tepid at around Rs 270 apiece—may act as a dampener. According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, the government can own 75 per cent of equity shares in a public sector enterprise.

Currently, the government holds 78.32 per cent in this Maharatna company and sale of only 3.32 per cent would enable it meet the norm. Last year, the government got an extension from Sebi till August 31 this year to complete the stake sale. People in the know ...