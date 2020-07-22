Coal India to terminate FSAs with customers who renege on contracts

The state-owned miner, Coal India Limited (CIL), is planning to terminate fuel supply agreements (FSAs) with its customers who renege on contracts abruptly citing reasons of ‘low quality’ and ‘transportation costs’.

The company said such customers had paid a premium for securing coal through auctions in the past without complaints. However, “now, with Covid-19 induced slowdown when the demand for coal is low and the floor prices for coal are relatively lower some of the customers are moving away citing reasons that are not tenable,” it said.

Recently, there were reports that Vedanta, Jindal Steel and Hindalco terminated their supply contracts with CIL citing low grade of coal, frequent changes in the grade supplied and high transportation costs. The had secured supply contracts with CIL through auctions held by the latter between 2016-2018.

In a public statement, Coal India said it takes a serious cognizance of its coal quality. “Reason of quality is a lame excuse. Transportation costs being high is a frivolous reason to pull out as the customers willingly obtain linkage for road mode with full knowledge of the distances,” said the statement.





The monopoly miner said it is considering to stop any further FSAs with those customers, “who renege on committed agreements and decide to terminate their contracts abruptly”.

The company further said Rs 1,365 crore provisioned under coal quality variance in the earlier years has been withdrawn in the last fiscal, which was the net gain to CIL.

It said the company also earned Rs 1,760 crore under performance incentive during the previous two fiscals combined. The incentive earned was for supplying above the average contracted quantity (ACQ) to its customers with which it had FSAs.

The two subsidiaries of CIL – Eastern Coalfields Limited and Northern Coalfields - together accounted for around 88 per cent of the company’s total incentive gain.