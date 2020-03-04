Coca Cola to woo affluent and aspiring consumers with slew of new launches

The Indian division of The Company is planning to roll out a number of products and brands particularly in the affluent and aspiring consumer categories, which it believes will help boost its portfolio in the country.

The company has classified its consumer base in the country into three categories. The first of these is the affluent, consisting of those who can afford higher prices and from whom the company can derive superior margins. The second is the mid-tier segment -- largely buyers of its existing products. The third is aspiring consumers who opt for budget-friendly beverages.

According to Coca Cola, the affordable segment buys products priced at Rs 10-15, and the mid-tier at Rs 15-25. Product priced beyond Rs 25 are for the affluent segment. In terms of the consumer base, the US based multi-national conglomerate is of the view that 50-60 million people will classify as the affluent class in the country, while 450-500 million will be mid-tier consumers. The rest of the population, accounting for 850 million comprises of the aspiring class.

“With our existing portfolio, we are well extended in the mid-tier. It is in the affluent and aspiring class that we need more products,” said T Krishnakumar, president at India and South West Asia.

In this endeavour, has already introduced Smartwater and Schweppes, which are targeted towards affluent customers. It has also introduced the Rani Float.

As part of new product roll-outs, Krishnakumar said the Smartwater and Schweppes portfolio will be expanded and more juice products in the indulgence segment are being considered. Currently, it has 65 products in India.

The Schweppes range currently consists of tonic water, soda water and ginger ale, all of which are available in 330 ml and 250 ml packs. The Smartwater hydration range in India consists of a 750-ml bottle priced at Rs 50.

Apart from its range of carbonated beverages, carbonated water, water juices and other beverages, Coca Cola has also launched a zero-per cent alcoholic malt beverage, Barbican, available in 330 ml and 250 ml packs.

Coca Cola believes that new products across consumer price points will help the company reach its goal of making India its third largest market globally.

The company hopes it can stave of the ongoing slowdown with the sheer size of its distribution muscle which stretches across five million outlets in the country.

Krishnakumar said sales growth of carbonated beverages has been at par with the growth it has registered in the hydration and juice segments.

Asked about possible price hikes, the official said that even if the company resorts to hiking prices, it will be on some SKUs and products, not on the entire range. “Thus the effect on the company will be marginal,” he said.

As part of its consumer connect initiative, Coca Cola is piloting using local languages in its brand. In West Bengal, the company has decided to print the brand names in Bengali – the lingua franca of the state. This way, Krishnakumar feels, the brand will have more emotional consumer connect.

Based on the readiness of Coca Cola’s bottling eco-system in other states and the response from West Bengal, the company may roll out using local languages in other states as well.

Coca Cola has also tied up with the Kolkata Knight Riders for brand promotion for the upcoming season of