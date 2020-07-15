Cochin Shipyard to build autonomous electric ferries for Norwegian client

Limited (CSL) has signed a contract for the construction and supply of two autonomous electric ferries for ASKO Maritime AS, with an option to build two more identical vessels. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the contract.

ASKO Maritime AS is a subsidiary of NorgesGruppen ASA, one of the largest players in the Norwegian retail segment.

According to CSL, the project is expected to catapult CSL into the league of premier shipbuilding yards in the world, capable of handling high tech vessel construction.

This project is an ambitious one in Norway, partially funded by the Norwegian government, and aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslofjord.

These vessels will be managed by Massterly AS, the first company setup to take technical management and operate autonomous vessels, a joint venture between Kongsberg, an autonomous technology company, and Wilhelmsen, one of the largest maritime shipping

Once in operation, this vessel will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of autonomous vessels with zero carbon emissions, said CSL.

The 67 m long vessels will initially be delivered as a full-electric transport ferry, powered by 1846 kWh capacity batteries. After commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded Standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords.

The vessels have been designed by Naval Dynamics using Kongsberg Maritime systems, with detailed engineering to be carried out by CSL. They will be built under DNV GL Classification and flagged in

CSL is already building 23 hybrid electric boats for the Kochi Water Metro.