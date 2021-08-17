Cognizant acquires a digital engg firm, its sixth acquisition in 2021

-
Nasdad listed IT services major Cognizant has acquired digital engineering assets from Hunter Technical Resources, a privately-held digital engineering and project management agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
This is Cognizant's sixth announced acquisition in 2021 as the company continues expanding in key strategic focus areas for digital -- digital engineering, data and artificial intelligence, cloud and the Internet of Things -- to provide clients with capabilities to compete as modern digital businesses.
Hunter Technical Resources marks Cognizant's third digital engineering acquisition in the past year; Cognizant acquired Magenic, a privately-held custom software development services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in February 2021, and Tin Roof Software, a custom software and digital product development services company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2020.
"This acquisition expands Cognizant's access to the highly-specialized expertise our clients require to accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Digital Business and Technology, Cognizant. "Hunter Technical Resources has a long track record of sourcing high-value IT talent for blue chip clients. Their unique, blended focus on technology and relationship building fits perfectly with Cognizant's digital engineering franchise and our own client-first culture. We're thrilled to expand our digital engineering capabilities in the US as we welcome the Hunter team into our software product engineering family."
Hunter Technical Resources engineers specialize in high-demand skills, including full stack development, machine learning, DevOps, systems architecture and data science.
"Hunter Technical Resources was founded 20 years ago with one mission -- recruit the best talent available, a passion we share with Cognizant," said Scott Hall, President, Hunter Technical Resources. "We are excited to have the digital engineering business we have built become part of Cognizant's large and growing digital engineering enterprise."
