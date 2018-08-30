Cognizant opens Texas service delivery centre, to create 1,100 new jobs

Teaneck-based IT major has announced the launch of its regional technology and service delivery centre in Irving, Texas, with plans to create 1,100 new jobs by 2023.

The new facility is expected to provide a variety of services for its Dallas-area clients in various industries, including insurance, healthcare and retail.



has invested more than $8 million on its current expansion in Irving; the company also qualified for a (TEF) grant of $2,105,880.

The company currently employs around 4,100 people statewide. The positions created at the new facility are full-time jobs for high-skilled technology and business professionals.

"This new centre was designed for both client service and for skills training, and will help grow overall employment opportunities for Texas residents, and meet our continued need for skilled talent," said Karen McLoughlin, chief financial officer,

The company has added around 6,000 US employees in 2017 and plans to hire at least 25,000 US workers over the next five years. However, the majority of its employees are in India.