JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Here's what's convinced brokerage firm CLSA to return to Pak after 17 yrs
Business Standard

Cognizant opens Texas service delivery centre, to create 1,100 new jobs

The company has added around 6,000 US employees in 2017 and plans to hire at least 25,000 US workers over the next five years

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Cognizant opens Texas service delivery centre, to create 1,100 new jobs

Teaneck-based IT major Cognizant has announced the launch of its regional technology and service delivery centre in Irving, Texas, with plans to create 1,100 new jobs by 2023.

The new facility is expected to provide a variety of services for its Dallas-area clients in various industries, including insurance, healthcare and retail.

Cognizant has invested more than $8 million on its current expansion in Irving; the company also qualified for a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $2,105,880.

The company currently employs around 4,100 people statewide. The positions created at the new facility are full-time jobs for high-skilled technology and business professionals.

"This new centre was designed for both client service and for skills training, and will help grow overall employment opportunities for Texas residents, and meet our continued need for skilled talent," said Karen McLoughlin, chief financial officer, Cognizant.

The company has added around 6,000 US employees in 2017 and plans to hire at least 25,000 US workers over the next five years. However, the majority of its employees are in India.

First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 17:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements