Cognizant's D'Souza signs off, Bali to join as independent director

After spending nearly two and a half decade in the company he co-founded with three others, Francisco D’Souza, currently the vice-chairman, has decided to sign off. The company announced his departure from the board effective March 31.

D'Souza was the last of the three Indian and Indian origin co-founders of the firm that initially started as a captive unit of Dun & Bradstreet in 1994 through a JV with Satyam Computers. It became an independent company after being spun off from the parent two years later.

The other founders Kumar Mahadeva, who served as the CEO for the first five years, retired from the board in 2003. Lakshmi Narayanan, who succeeded him as the CEO, handed over the baton to D'Souza who was in his late 30's that time. Narayanan who continued in the board resigned from the company in 2017.

The company also announced the appointment of Vinita Bali to its board as a new independent director, effective February 24.