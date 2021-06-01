Cognizant starts Covid vaccination drive for 650,000 staff and dependents

IT major has announced a nationwide drive to vaccinate all its employees along with their dependents under its Covid-19 rapid response programme covering 650,000 people. A press release issued by the company on Monday said would continue to support the worst-hit communities in the country through the delivery of life-saving supplies, including 1,000 oxygenated beds, ventilators, and vaccination doses through $8.5 million (Rs 60 crore) in Covid relief funding.

The company said it has partnered with top-tier healthcare providers and hospitals with a pan-India presence to help ensure access to critical health services and vaccinations.

"Through our emergency funding to our foundation and Unicef, we have mobilised lifesaving care for vulnerable and differently-abled communities, including vaccinations,” the release quoted Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Vice President and Chairman, India.

The vaccination drive for associates and families, launched in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon, has been expanded to 100 vaccination centres across 40 cities. The vaccinations will be administered at Cognizant’s own facilities, through a network of hospital chains such as Apollo, Columbia Asia, Fortis and Manipal. The IT giant will cover the costs of vaccines, enable time-off and ensure vaccine reimbursements, where needed.

Additionally, Cognizant India Foundation has partnered with NGOs and health authorities to help deliver 1,000 oxygenated Covid care beds, paediatric ICU units, and over 700,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for frontline workers. Its special vaccination camps for the differently-enabled and their care-givers has covered more than 8,000 people so far.

Among other initiatives, Cognizant has also put in place a dedicated 24/7 emergency care helpline, virtual doctor consultations, Covid-care hospital rooms with oxygen support and home quarantine care in 12 cities. The company has also rolled out fully paid Covid leave for infected staff or those serving as caregivers.