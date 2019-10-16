Cognizant to acquire tech consulting firm Contino for undisclosed sum

has entered into an agreement to acquire Contino, a privately-held technology consulting firm, for an undisclosed amount. The London-headquarted firm has around 350 employees across the UK, the US and Australia.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

The company specialises in helping global 2,000 clients accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging enterprise DevOps methodologies, a cloud-native development approach, and advanced data platforms.

Brian Humphries, CEO of "The DevOps approach to cloud migration, core modernisation and cloud security is reshaping how enterprises in all industries are building their infrastructures. This new set of holistic cloud capabilities from Contino will enable us offer and more readily deploy transformative cloud-based solutions."

Contino was co-founded by Matt Farmer and Benjamin Wootton, who serve as chief executive officer and chief technology officer, respectively. The was recognized in 2018 and 2019 as a “LinkedIn Top Startup” in the