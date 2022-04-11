Coinbase halts UPI payments for crypto within three days of India launch

-
ALSO READ
1 bn transactions a day on UPI quite possible in 3-5 years' time: NPCI CEO
NPCI launches on-device wallet feature for UPI users for small transactions
UPI logs 4.52 bn transactions worth Rs 8.26 trn in Feb, lower than Jan
Mapping India's digital transactions
UPI breaks 5-month growth streak; transactions decline 0.71% in November
-
Within days of announcing its launch in India with much fanfare, Coinbase has halted payments via united payments interface (UPI) on its app.
The company, however, declined to comment on the matter.
Last week, the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) said it was not aware of any crypto exchanges using the UPI after Coinbase revealed it to be the payment mechanism on its platform.
“As we enter the Indian market, we are actively experimenting with a number of payment methods and partners to enable our customers to seamlessly make their crypto purchases. One of these methods is UPI, a simple to use and rapid payment system,” a Coinbase spokesperson said on Friday in response to the NPCI statement.
“We are aware of the recent statement published by the NPCI regarding the use of UPI by cryptocurrency exchanges. We are committed to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities to ensure that we are aligned with local expectations and industry norms,” it added.
The company’s India tech hub employs 300 full-time staff and the company plans to hire over 1,000 people in the country this year. Coinbase Ventures, the company’s venture capital arm, has already invested $150 million in home-grown Indian technology companies in the crypto and Web3 space, and is identifying new opportunities to help Indian founders scale, the company said.
Coinbase had entered India even as domestic cryptocurrency exchanges were witnessing a sharp fall in volumes in the first week of April following the implementation of a new tax regime.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU