Committed to paying any outstanding or disputed amount, says RCom

Reliance Communications (RCom), led by Anil Ambani (pictured), on Thursday said it remained committed to paying any outstanding or disputed amount subject to final adjudication. A tripartite meeting was held on Wednesday between RCom, Reliance Jio (RJio), and the department of telecommunications (DoT) over a pending no-objection certificate (NoC) that the telecom ministry had to give for spectrum trading between the two operators.

Jio said it would not be responsible for any previous liabilities of RCom in accordance with the agreement between the two operators. DoT, on the ...