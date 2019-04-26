Compact cat: The Jaguar F-Pace is an SUV with a sports coupe feel

Not to be confused with the Range Rover's lineup of vehicles, the F-Pace is Jaguar's entry into the compact SUV genre — something its brand sibling has tapped into with credibility in recent times. So while the argument around why Jaguar needs an SUV, compact or not, might be valid, the truth is that every premium carmaker has one.

Given this, it’s a segment that Jaguar has ventured bravely into. Weighing just over two tonnes and falling in a size category that is comparable with the Porsche Macan, the F-Pace cuts an impressive profile with its clean lines. First ...