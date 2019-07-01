Firms likely to do water audit as govt plans policy to assess consumption

Companies might soon have to do a water audit as the government plans to create a policy to assess the per unit consumption of water. This is part of the Centre’s efforts to create sustainable water resources in the country, said a senior government official.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is in the initial stages of discussing a policy framework for benchmarking water consumption in sectors such as cement, coal, steel, and power. “It is still an evolving discussion, but we need to get a clear picture of water consumption by industries. There could be a disclosure on water by ...