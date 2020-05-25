JUST IN
Liquidity, labour and logistics are the key challenges: JSW Steel's Rao
Business Standard

Compassion, health, safety: Brands play down festive pitch on Ramzan

Compassion, health and safety dominate advertising narratives as the celebratory moment loses its sparkle in the lockdown

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

As Ramzan slipped in quietly this year, in the midst of a lockdown, the widespread hardship imposed by Covid-19 has put the lid on one of the big festive-marketing moments of the year.

Brands, constrained by a broken supply chain and lack of demand, apart from the dampened mood of the festival this year, have stuck to messages of health and well-being, eschewing the routine call for spending and feasting. Big Bazaar, Surf Excel, Tata Motors, start-ups in ecommerce and travel and commodity brands for sugar, flour and salt, have all taken the digital-first route this year with some ...

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 22:27 IST

