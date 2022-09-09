Competition Commission disposes off JSW Paints plea against Asian Paints

(CCI) has disposed off Paints plea which stated that blocked its entry in the decorative paints segment.

The antitrust body stated in its order dated September 8 that, “The commission is of the view that the balance is not tilted towards Paints. has been able to demonstrate that some of its conduct or practices adopted qua the dealers was in furtherance of its terms of doing business with such dealers and not to keep Paints away from the market.”

JSW Paints had gone to in 2019 and alleged that immediately after the launch of its decorative paints business, began forcing dealers who had agreed to stock and display decorative paints manufactured by JSW Paints.

The new entrant in paints said that Asian Paints had targeted dealers/distributors/retailers partnering with JSW Paints, directing them to stop dealing, stopping supplies to these dealers, dropping service levels by delaying supplies and deliveries, asking dealers to remove displays of JSW Paints products from their retail shelves and dealer signboards, threatening dealers by not allowing them discretionary discounts, not inviting them for trips and loyalty schemes, etc.

JSW Paints also told that Asian Paints allegedly also pressurised enterprises that provided infrastructure facilities like warehouses to JSW Paints to not stock products of JSW Paints. In an instance cited, the enterprise that provided warehouse facility rescinded the contract with JSW Paints on account of Asian Paints requiring it to choose between Asian Paints and JSW Paints for a business relationship.

It also alleged that the rescission of contract led to delay in the launch of JSW’s products in Hubli, which resulted in loss of revenue, reputation and credibility.

The anti trust body’s director general concluded as per the order that Asian Paints enjoys a position of dominance in the decorative paints market on the basis of its highest market share for a substantial period of time.

It stated in its report, “Asian Paints, the market leader, was able to make a net addition of 401 and 816 dealers during 2019–20 and 2020–21 (total of 1217) against the new entrant JSW Paints’ net addition of 722 and 869 dealers during the same period (total 1591). Therefore, the fact and figures of net addition of dealers during the relevant period contradicts the allegation of denial of market access to JSW Paints, as it was able to add more new dealers to its network than the market leader, Asian Paints.”

The order also stated that, “The DG found that even the allegation of dealers of being under pressure from Asian Paints not to deal with JSW Paints is not substantiated, as the percentage of dealers who discontinued their relationship with Asian Paints is much higher for Asian Paints in terms of new additions, and vice-versa for JSW Paints.”

The DG’s report also said according to the order that only 15 dealers, out of 1378 allegedly common dealers (taking the higher estimate), came forward and levelled allegations against Asian Paints. Also, none of the 15 dealers submitted enough evidence to substantiate their allegations, so that contravention could be legally demonstrated.