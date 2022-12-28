JUST IN
Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries
Competition Commission starts recovery proceedings against Google: Report

CCI had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,336.7 crore on Google on October 20 for indulging in anti-competitive conduct

Topics
Competition Commission of India | Google | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has reportedly initiated the recovery process to collect Rs 1,336.7 crore worth of dues from Google, the period for which has lapsed. According to a report by BusinessLine, key personnel at Google may also face prosecution for "non-compliance" with directives.

CCI had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,336.7 crore on Google on October 20 for indulging in anti-competitive conduct. On October 25, another penalty of Rs 937 crore was imposed. The law provides the company with a window of 60 days to appeal before the NCLAT against the penalty.

Google has neither deposited the penalty, nor has it appealed against the order. The report cited sources as saying that CCI now has the right to freeze the bank accounts of Google and attach the properties for recovery.

On the 61st day, a demand notice is issued and 30 days are given to pay the penalty. Once the 30-day period is exhausted, a recovery notice is issued and the attachment of the bank account and their property takes place.

"We have decided to appeal the CCI's decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android's security features, and potentially raises the cost of mobile devices," Google said recently.

"We look forward to making our case and remain committed to our users and partners," it added. No appeal has yet been filed.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:53 IST

