JUST IN
Compliant with localisation norms under FAME II: Okinawa MD Sharma
Need to reduce airports' operating costs by 30-50%: Adani Airports CEO
PV, CV segments drove auto sales in FY23; demand moderation likely in FY24
In a bid to bolster its leadership, Shemaroo makes two key appointments
Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report
S&P Global Ratings to answer questions on Adani Group in coming months
Hindustan Zinc's $1.3 bn dividend plan raises concerns over cash use
Adani Airports to bid for more airports to become leading operator: CEO
HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers
IFC to invest Rs 600 cr in Mahindra & Mahindra's new last-mile EV firm
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Need to reduce airports' operating costs by 30-50%: Adani Airports CEO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Compliant with localisation norms under FAME II: Okinawa MD Sharma

Co submitted requisite documents; awaiting meeting with MHI; at an industry level subsidy worth Rs 1,500 cr held up

Topics
FAME-II | Okinawa Autotech | Subsidies

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Fire incident at Mangalore showroom due to short circuit: EV maker Okinawa

As the FAME II sops for electric two-wheeler makers are on hold and investigations are on against the manufacturers to ascertain whether or not they were non-compliant with the localisation norms, Gurgaon based Okinawa Autotech, one of the early entrants into this space, says that they have submitted requisite documents with the government and are now awaiting a resolution.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FAME-II

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.