ESL Steel capacity expansion by next year: Vedanta's Sunil Duggal
Comviva partners with KIIT, ITER to develop market-appropriate talent

Comviva will provide content, technologies, faculty training, and access to industry experts in its core areas of focus like digital payments, real-time marketing & analytics, etc

Topics
Technology | Artificial intelligence | technology boom

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Deals, mergers,

Digital solution provider Comviva signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Institute of Technical Education & Research (ITER), SOA University to drive core technical competencies to develop market-appropriate talent. This shall help in enhancing the quality of the talent pool and make them better ready for industry demands. It is also in the advanced stage of signing a similar partnership with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhubaneswar subject to the approval of the same by the senate.

As a part of this strategic partnership, Comviva will provide content, technologies, faculty training, and access to industry experts in its core areas of focus like digital payments, real-time marketing & analytics, AI & data science and digital solutions.

Speaking on the collaboration, Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO of Comviva said “Digital technology is changing the face of the world. There is a fast-growing demand for a market-ready workforce, and it is imperative that Industry and academia work closely together to develop quality tech talent. Being one of the leading global players in FinTech, MarTech and Digital technologies, we are in a unique position to partner with technology institutions in bridging the talent gap and nurturing future-ready digital talent. Our Campus Connect program is a step in that direction and we are excited to partner with the top technology universities in Bhubaneswar. We are looking forward to partnering and building deeper and broader collaborations with the academic community in the country and bridging the talent gap.”

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 18:44 IST

