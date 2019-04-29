Concor eyes e-commerce players in logistics push, lines up Rs 5,000 cr

In an effort to tap the booming e-commerce market in India, railways subsidiary Container Corporation of India (Concor) is set to come up with 20 logistics distribution centres across the country with an investment of around Rs 5,000 crore.

Concor is expecting major e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, ShopClues, Paytm, Snapdeal, and e-bay to make use of these centres. A senior official said at least 50 million square feet of warehousing space will be available for these players in the next four years. “These distribution centres will be under the public-private ...