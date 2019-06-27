Concor stocks gain over 7% on revenue growth expectations, higher volumes

The stock of Container Corporation of India has gained more than 7 per cent over the last week on revenue growth expectations, higher volumes and improving operating metrics. The company, according to BOB Capital Markets, expects its revenues to grow 3.5 times over the next six years, after the roll-out of the dedicated freight corridor (DFC).

It also expects significant revenue contribution of up to 40 per cent from new businesses such as coastal shipping and distribution logistics. The western segment of the DFC is expected to be completed by the end of this financial year and should ...