Confidence among bankers to disburse loans missing: HDFC's Renu Sud Karnad

Renu Sud Karnad, managing director at HDFC since 2010, speaks to Nidhi Rai on the situation in the sector and her views on policy. Edited excerpts: How is demand looking for individual (housing) loans and where is it coming from? Mumbai is looking up, Pune and Bengaluru are doing well, Delhi and Chennai are comparatively slower.

Otherwise, at all places, every city is doing better than last year. The numbers of applications for new loans have gone up everywhere and a lot of the demand is coming from houses of less than Rs 1 crore from tier-II cities and the affordable housing range of ...