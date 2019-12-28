JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Dilip Shanghvi staring at huge loss as Suzlon Energy heads to bankruptcy
Business Standard

Confidence among bankers to disburse loans missing: HDFC's Renu Sud Karnad

Demonetisation, RERA, and GST did cause some uncertainty and people stopped buying homes, as they didn't see homes being delivered, says managing director of HDFC Renu Sud Karnad

Nidhi Rai 

Renu Sud Karnad, managing director at HDFC since 2010, speaks to Nidhi Rai on the situation in the sector and her views on policy. Edited excerpts: How is demand looking for individual (housing) loans and where is it coming from? Mumbai is looking up, Pune and Bengaluru are doing well, Delhi and Chennai are comparatively slower.

Otherwise, at all places, every city is doing better than last year. The numbers of applications for new loans have gone up everywhere and a lot of the demand is coming from houses of less than Rs 1 crore from tier-II cities and the affordable housing range of ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, December 28 2019. 00:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU