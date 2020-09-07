Confident of achieving debt resolution numbers: IL&FS MD C S Rajan

What are the new challenges for the board? With respect to the sale process, running multiple processes simultaneously, onerous commercial arrangements with counterparties and the weak external environment have posed challenges. Unexpected lockdown extensions in different parts of the country also impact smooth functioning with regards to external and internal functioning, approval processes and timelines.

Some challenges are being faced in realising faster settlement of receivables, due to the IL&FS Group, for the work done. However, we are confident of meeting our stated aggregate ...