JUST IN
Conglomerates and their capex push: How much firms added since pandemic
Start-up funding declines by 33% to $23.6 billion in CY22, says PwC India
At 15th place, IndiGo among world's 20 most punctual airlines: Report
NCLAT refuses to stay CCI's order of Rs 936 crore penalty on Google
Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by 2 years
Piramal Capital aims to increase retail loan book to more than Rs 1 trn
Tata Group to make significant investments in e-mobility: N Chandrasekaran
Adani Group to invest Rs 60,000 crore in MP over the next few years
Adishwar introduces Benelli Bikes, launches new model of Keeway Superbike
Tata showcases 14 EVs and concepts, launches vehicles in several segments
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
At 15th place, IndiGo among world's 20 most punctual airlines: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Conglomerates and their capex push: How much firms added since pandemic

Business Standard analyses what large business houses have added as net fixed assets since the pandemic

Topics
conglomerates | Capex

Sachin P Mampatta & Sameer Mulgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

Budget 2023-24: Govt may go easy on capital expenditure growth in FY24

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament in December that companies are increasing investments for more new and other assets, helped by government incentives.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on conglomerates

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 21:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.