Consolidation in the e-pharmacy space and the Reliance Industries game plan

The online pharmacy sector is going through major consolidation. On Tuesday night, Reliance Industries (through Reliance Retail), which has identified this sector as one of the three key areas of growth (apart from agritech and edutech), bought over Netmeds.

And in another development, PharmaEasy decided to merge with Medlife to create an entity valued at $1.2 billion, according to analysts. According to Frost and Sullivan, the e-pharmacy market in India, which was worth about $512 million in 2018, is growing at a CAGR of 63 per cent and is expected to hit overall revenues of over $3.6 ...