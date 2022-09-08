Construction management start-up Powerplay raises $7.14 mn in funding

-
ALSO READ
Indian tech startups raise $6 billion in April-June quarter, Fintech rules
IND vs SA T20I series preview: Chance for India to test its bench strength
Startups increasingly raising venture debt as investors fear funding winter
AquaExchange raises $3 mn from Endiya Partners, Accion Venture Lab
As pandemic boom fades, can ed-tech startups survive?
-
Powerplay, a construction management start-up, has raised $7.14 million funding in A Series-A round that was led by Accel and had participation from Sequoia Surge, India Quotient, and the founders of Snapdeal.
The company will use the funds to expand its business in India and abroad. Powerplay said the value of construction managed on its platform from January to June 2022 is worth Rs 7,500 crore.
Since its inception in 2020, Powerplay has raised about $13 million in total. India Quotient was the first institutional investor to take a high conviction contrarian bet on the start-up.
"With national and international expansion being on our radar, we are working toward making self-serve software and building intuitive product flows. This would reduce human intervention and help us scale faster," said Shubham Goyal, co-founder and CTO of Powerplay.
“Our previous funding helped us scale our team size, and we almost doubled since then. Through the current funding, we aim to deepen our roots by nurturing our core business and widen our branches by developing an easy-to-use construction management platform for construction businesses around the world,” said Iesh Dixit, co-founder and CEO of Powerplay.
Powerplay is based in Bengaluru and it declutters daily chores at construction sites by providing a platform to track real-time data and manage tasks, labour, and materials.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 15:22 IST