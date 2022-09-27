JUST IN
Jet Airways take-off in coming weeks; in advanced talks for leasing planes
AMNS India to invest $1 billion in downstream sector: Aditya Mittal
This is why Byju Raveendran's last 6 months were 'toughest', reveals wife
Stay committed to patients in India and Fortis Healthcare, says IHH
Piramal Finance MD sees no slowdown in credit growth despite rising rates
E-com giants clock $3.5 billion in first four days of festival sales
Ontario Teachers' opens India office, hires Keki Mistry as advisor
Swedish weapons giant Saab to build Carl-Gustaf M4 rocket launcher in India
EV battery makers get more time to comply with new safety norms
Walmart on a drive to attract Indian sellers to its Canadian marketplace
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jet Airways take-off in coming weeks; in advanced talks for leasing planes
Business Standard

Consumer companies expect strong sales revival this festival season

There are expectations of a good kharif crop as well

Topics
FMCGs | festive sales | FMCG companies

Pratigya Yadav Sharleen D'Souza & Peerzada Abrar  |  New Delhi | Mumbai | Bengaluru 

FMCG
Last year the consumer durables industry witnessed a revival in sales during the festive season as markets had largely opened up post the second wave of the pandemic

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables and e-commerce companies see strong sales this festival season as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic wanes.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FMCGs

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 23:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.