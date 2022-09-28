'Contrary to core values': Oracle reacts after SEC fine over slush funds

US technology giant Oracle will pay $23 million as fine after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pulled up the company for creating slush funds used to bribe officials in India, UAE and Turkey.

“The conduct outlined by the SEC is contrary to our core values and clear policies, and if we identify such behavior, we will take appropriate action,” Oracle’s spokesperson Michael Egbert told 'Business Standard' in an email response.

The SEC said Oracle India's employees used "an excessive discount scheme" in connection with a transaction with a transportation company owned by railways ministry.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission announced settled charges requiring Oracle Corporation to pay more than $23 million to resolve charges that it violated provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) when subsidiaries in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India created and used slush funds to bribe foreign officials in return for business between 2016 and 2019," said the regulator.

"In 2019, sales employees also used an excessive discount scheme in connection with a transaction with a transportation company, a majority of which was owned by the Indian Ministry of Railways," it said.

This is the second time that Oracle has been fined for such conduct. In 2012, the company paid $2 million to the SEC to settle a previous set of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) charges. The 2012 case too involved the company’s action in India. According to reports then, the SEC at the time alleged that the company’s India subsidiary structured transactions with foreign governments in a way that enabled them to hold about $2.2 million of the proceeds in funds used for unauthorised purposes.

US IT services giant Cognizant too faced SEC action in 2020 for paying about $2 million in bribes to government officials for granting permits to build its campus near Chennai. According to reports, the company settled the case by paying around $25 million in penalties and incurred cost of $79 million for an internal investigation.