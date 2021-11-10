Convergence Energy inks deal with Marriott for charging infra at its hotels

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has signed an agreement with to construct and operate EV infrastructure in the hotels managed, licensed and franchised by the and its affiliates in India. The move is aimed at boosting (EV) adoption by strengthening infrastructure across the country, CESL said in a statement. This is the first time that CESL has signed up with a large hospitality chain, said a spokesperson, adding that it expects several other hospitality chains to come forward. It is already in talks with various others.

Under this partnership, CESL will be entrusted with planning and implementation of the project including all costs and performance of all tasks required for procurement, installation, operation and maintenance of the units and related infrastructure. Over the next two months, CESL will be installing EV charging units across 37 hotels and will gradually expand to 100 hotels within one year.

“EVs are going to pave the way towards a green and sustainable future. Developing a sustainable landscape with strong supporting EV infrastructure is the key to cultivating consumer confidence in and CESL is proud to be progressively spearheading initiatives to promote e-mobility in India. Our partnership will significantly enhance consumer convenience and we are expecting to reduce pollutants emission levels, leading to cleaner air and various public health benefits,” Mahua Acharya, MD, and CEO, CESL said in a statement.

Bhaskar Gurunath, Area Director of Engineering, South Asia, Marriott International Inc, said, "Our goal has always been to find and integrate leading environmental and social practices across all our hotels and business operations. In partnering with a like-minded organisation like CESL we aim to enhance and strengthen our commitment towards sustainability, benefitting our business and the communities in which we operate. “Through this association, we are aiming to create a reliable and seamless charging experience for our guests." he added