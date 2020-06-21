JUST IN
Business Standard

Cooking up a storm to make the most of the home-bound consumer demand

RTE-RTC players have ramped up production, distribution, and lapped up the opportunity with both hands for launching new products

Topics
cooking | Food labels | Haldiram's

Anchita Ghosh  |  New Delhi 

In a group of 1,327 Indians participating in the Covid-19 Consumer Sentiment Survey by BCG-Facebook from April 30-May 3, only 14 per cent said their spending on eating out would return to normal when there is some control over coronavirus and restaurants open up, while 39 per cent said it would take at least a few months for them to restart eating out.

Also 43 per cent are expecting a decrease in their overall spend, including eating out, over the next six months, says the report released in May. Add all this and what you have is an unprecedented opportunity for ready-to-eat (RTE) and ...

First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 17:35 IST

