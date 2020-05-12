Realtors may defer launches to next quarter to cash in on festive season

Property developers are looking to defer launches of residential projects slated for the current quarter to the next three-month period ending September, as they seek to cash in on festive season sales.

However, affordable housing projects slated for the first quarter of FY21 may get launched during the current quarter itself. Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan, chief executive at Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate said that given the uncertainty in pick up of demand and the logistical challenges during the lockdown, they are being cautious about the timing of launches in the near ...