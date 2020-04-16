Coronavirus impact: Leading auto manufacturers decided to keep plants shut

Leading Indian auto which include Motors India, Renault, Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra are likely to extend the suspension of production in their factories till May 3. Other market players like Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen group, and Kia Motors are still undecided and will take a final decision in a few days.

The move comes despite the fact that the central government came out with guidelines to allow staggered production in factories, but with very stiff riders and in limited areas.

in its communications has stated that “while there are some indications that production may begin in a limited number with very few staff, there is no certainty now.” It adds that the suspension will have a “cascading impact on new projects and shut down plans as well” and “there is no clarity on when retail sales would begin and how customers would respond”.

Renault India, in an internal mail on April 14 to its suppliers, has also said that it would start production only in June. “Subsequent to PM of Indian announcement, we are studying the hotspot districts to confirm the ramp up feasibility for all our suppliers. Still our plan is to start the plant in June 2020.”

Top executives in Mahindra & Mahindra also said that they are likely also to extend the suspension of production till the May 3. A source aware of the company’s plan said: “Say for instance we cannot start production in Haridwar because though it qualifies under the new guidelines, most of the suppliers are in the western region, so it does not help”. The source also added that the priority would be to liquidate inventory, and there is clearly challenges in supply chain as well as the fact that dealers have not been allowed to open up, so who would one sell the vehicles to and what would be the consumer response is not clear.

Tata Motors, which has a factory in Sanand in Gujarat, is clearly not in a COVID 19 zone at all. But a source in the company says: “In principal can resume operations here as it confirms to the criterion based on location. But a final decision will be based on supply chain dynamics. While quite a few of the vendors are located there, quite a few comes Pune and Chennai. A seamless supply chain can be established only if all the regions are producing”. A source in the know of Kia Motors operations says that while their unit in Ananathpura in Andhra Pradesh can resume production as it is in rural location it is yet to take a final call because of supply chain challenges.

Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava says that their understanding is that the state government will identify industrial estates or industrial areas like Manesar (where they have their factory), within the Gurugram district and give permission.

But he says that is not the predominant issue “For us the key issue even before we go for permission from the state government is whether we can produce the car. If many of our direct vendors and their tier 2 and 3 suppliers (1300 odd) are in red or containment zones, then what is the point of asking for permission to open at all. This process for us will take 2-3 days before we take a final call” says Bhargava.

Auto components are also waiting and watching. Says Minda group chairman Nirmal K Minda which supplies auto components to Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, and Honda Motorcycles amongst others: “There is no point in building stock if cannot sell. We are waiting for clarity from or customers and local authorities in a few days”. Nippon Paints India president Sharad Malhotra whoc supplies to Maruti amongst others says that they are expecting clarity from the Haryana government whether their unit which is in red district (Gurugram) will be allowed or not. “At the moment while we are preparing even setting up a dormitory in the factory there is confusion whether we will get permission” he says

German auto major Volkswagen is also in two minds on opening up their factories. Gurpratap Boparai managing director of the group says that with over 5000-6000 workers in their factories and their vendors it would be impossible to provide them with in house accommodation or hostels as the infrastructure does not exist in Chakan in Pune. Also he says it is still not clear whether Chakan which is part of a red district (Pune) will be allowed at all.