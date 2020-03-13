Coronavirus impact: Seeking safe harbour under 'force majeure' may not help

The force majeure clause, which some in Corporate India could be looking to invoke in case of a breakdown in contracts because of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), might not work in all cases, say experts. “COVID-19 is unlikely to give rise to a valid force majeure defence under every contract and in every circumstance, as different contracts and governing laws stipulate different requirements for different situations,” said a note prepared by law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas for its clients, assessing the legal impact of the outbreak on India Inc.

