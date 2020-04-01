Coronavirus impact: SpiceJet to reduce salary of employees by 10-30%

JUST IN
SpiceJet has initiated a 10-30 per cent pay cut for all its employees across top and mid-rung levels due to the impact of Covid-19 on its operations, the airline said on Tuesday. The airline’s Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, has also opted for a 30 per cent cut in his March salary.

In FY 18-19, Singh took home Rs 7.2 crore as salary benefits. Unfortunately, due to the lockdown, SpiceJet has been forced to announce ‘leave without pay’ for employees during 25 March - 31 March," the airline told its employees.

"However, employees who have been actively working during this period will not be affected by the ‘leave without pay’ and their salaries for this period will be reimbursed," it added.
