Coronavirus lockdown: Amazon delivers groceries at door step in hotspots

Amazon is making efforts to work with local authorities in delivering essential supplies to the people living in hotspots and containment zones. To start with, Amazon, along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Thursday made contactless deliveries to a containment zone in Mumbai on a pilot basis.



Enough stock of essentials, say retailers



The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Friday said there was enough stock of grains, pulses and other daily essentials for the lockdown period and beyond, asking citizens not to resort to panic buying. RAI said it was working closely with various state governments and with the Centre to resolve supply concerns.